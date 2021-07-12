Residents wonder when power will be restored after Friday night's severe storm

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Effects of the storm are still evident throughout Omaha. The Sunday after Friday night's severe storm, many are still without power.

"It’s still not on and my biggest concern is my food in my refrigerator and freezer everything is melted away especially in the freezer," Rodger Clark, an Omaha resident said.

3 News Now spoke with an OPPD representative who said crews are working on it but it will be a multi day event as they have to clear ways to affected power lines. Trees and branches are in the way. Representatives say they're in the thick of it but working as quickly as possible to restore power.

Those who still don't have power can visit the American Red Cross. The organization had cooling centers in both Douglas and Sarpy County. It allowed community members to get away from the heat and charge devices or medical equipment.

"The American Red Cross prides themselves in responding to community need when a disaster happens, thankfully this one wasn’t a category 5 hurricane or a major tornado but there’s still a need and the community needs to see the red cross there they rely on us they’ll flood to us," Michael Clark, a Red Cross volunteer said.