Resilience and resolve: Anita Hill delivers keynote for Women's Fund of Omaha luncheon

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, Anita Hill, an advocate for equality and civil rights for the past three decades, took the stage as the keynote speaker at the Women's Fund of Omaha's annual Lead the Change luncheon.

Hill rose to fame after she spoke out about sexual harassment she says she experienced by then-Supreme Court Nominee Clarence Thomas.

Hill is from Oklahoma and graduated from Yale Law School in 1980. She began a career in private practice and became a law professor. Hill also worked at the U.S. Department of Education and Equal Opportunity Commission.

Speaking at the luncheon, she says progress has been made even if there's a long way to go.

"There was a pundit at the New York Times that said, basically, there is nothing to be learned from this confirmation hearing. The testimony didn't matter,” Hill told the crowd. ”They had pundits who said, no, in fact, it set women back. That women wouldn't come forward. I'm here to say that the years have proven those pundits wrong."

The luncheon included a Q&A session with Hill following her keynote speech.

