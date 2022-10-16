Restaurant Hoppen: Omaha food trucks you don't want to miss

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Fall has fully arrived in Omaha, and the dropping temperatures are a constant reminder that winter is coming. And winter’s arrival brings with it the end of many great things: baseball, wearing shorts, golfing, and walking the dog without a parka, to name a few.

But the saddest of all might be the conclusion of food truck season.

The aspects that make food trucks so great—ordering at the window, eating outside, enjoying community—are no longer desirable in 20-degree weather, so most trucks take a hiatus during winter. A few may make an appearance on warmer days, but now might be your last chance to visit one of Omaha’s amazing food trucks.

Here are five that you just can’t miss.

Izzy’s Pizza Bus

Dan Hoppen

If you hope to enjoy a pie from Izzy’s Pizza Bus, you’d better plan your day around it. Omahans have fallen so hard for this truck’s Detroit-style pizza that Izzy’s has sold out every service since it moved from Las Vegas this spring.

But this is a pizza worth rearranging all other plans for.

It all starts with the dough—chewy and airy, it’s almost as if you built a pizza atop a giant buttery breadstick. Then there’s the cheese “crown”, a caramelized wall of Wisconsin brick cheese that builds up around the perimeter of the rectangular pizza. Along with the vibrant, sweet red sauce and char-n-cup pepperonis that crisp into mini grease bowls during the cooking process, these elements all come together to create some of the best pizza in Omaha. The Red Harvest, with pepperoni, bacon, dollops of ricotta cheese and a heavy drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey, is, for my money, on Omaha’s pizza Mount Rushmore.

Mexitli Food Truck

Dan Hoppen

What if I told you the best Mexican food in Omaha is coming out of a yellow trailer off 13th and Pacific? That’s a strong statement, but I haven’t found better tacos or quesadillas than the ones at Mexitli Food Truck.

Don’t be turned off by the vibrant red color of the corn tortillas; the beet juice mixed in with the corn affects only the color, not the flavor, and you won’t find many better tortillas in the city than these firm, chewy delicacies. Mexitli fills them to the brim with incredibly flavorful meats, from succulent pork in a spicy red sauce to tender, brilliant steak. The kicker, however, are the massive quesadillas, which contain enough gooey cheese to make a cow go lactose intolerant. You’ll never look at another quesadilla the same way after you eat one of these.

Burning Bridges Food Truck

Dan Hoppen

Burning Bridges Food Truck is, for the time being, one of Omaha’s hidden gems, but I don’t think that’ll be the case that much longer. The legend of its unbelievably massive fried chicken sandwich is growing to the point where it’s widely acknowledged to be among Omaha’s finest.

With enough chicken to create two sandwiches, the sheer size of the sandwich is enough to make one do a double take. The breading is so crispy that each bite produces an audible crunch, yet the thigh meat inside remains juicy and moist. A zesty white sauce (think cajun mayo mixed with creamy mustard) and crunchy pickles complete this unforgettable sandwich.

Or you can opt for Burning Bridges’ take on the Juicy Lucy, a burger with the cheese cooked inside the patty rather than on top, causing each bite to bring forth an eruption of warm, cheesy goodness.

Mootz

Dan Hoppen

Each pizza from Mootz is a snowflake; no two are exactly alike. Such is the effect of proper Neapolitan-style pizzas, with billowing, chewy dough, charred spots, and pockets of gooey cheese. But while each is different, you can count on it to be excellent.

Crafted from a combination of natural yeasts and artisan flours, the crust has a bouncy chew. It’s like biting into a stress ball, only if that stress ball tasted of salt, flour, and just the slightest bit of sweetness. The Fior di Latte Mozzarella cheese adds a brilliant creaminess and delicate flavor to each bite. While all of Mootz’s pizzas are excellent, the pepperoni pizza is the true standout.

The Dire Lion

Dan Hoppen

Awesome British pub food on a food truck in Omaha, Nebraska? What a time to be alive.

As unique as the concept is, The Dire Lion delivers on every level. The Bangers & Mash is ridiculously good, as Dire Lion stuffs a boatload of creamy garlic mashed potatoes into a toasted split roll. That starchy bed is topped with sweet caramelized onions and English-style sausages, which had crispy casings and a peppery, herbal flavor. I’d order this ocean liner of carbs 4 times a week.

Then there’s the crispy-on-the-outside, flaky-on-the-inside beer-battered cod of the Fish & Chips, and the indulgent goodness of the Scottish Egg (a boiled egg encased in sausage and deep-fried). One of Omaha’s longest-standing food trucks, The Dire Lion offers dishes you won’t find anywhere else in the city—at least, not at this level of quality.

What’s your favorite food truck? Where do I need to visit next? Let me know on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

