Restaurant hosts pride event in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) - Council Bluffs displayed their pride with a drag show on Saturday.

Caddy’s Kitchen and Cocktails shut down the 100 block of Broadway to celebrate Pride Month.

They took their monthly "Drag Me To Brunch" event they hold inside and brought it out with a few extra touches.

"It just showed their dedication and they want everyone to have fun,” said Shaye Wynn, director of operations for Caddy’s Kitchen and Cocktails. “I think one of the drags queens mentioned when they were younger they didn't have anything like this. It was just nice to see that we could bring that to these young kids, to the families. It was so nice to see everyone. It was like a family down here."

Wynn says they want to host more events like this in the future and not just during Pride Month

