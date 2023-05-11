Restaurants, florists gearing up for Mother's Day: 'We’re really sitting at a good level right now.'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — We're all likely getting ready for Mother's Day this weekend, but perhaps no one more so than the businesses that benefit the most from the holiday.

The preparations have already begun at Johnny's Italian Steakhouse; they're expecting a full crowd of guests for lunch and dinner on Sunday.

From making reservations to setting up the buffet, this is one of the busiest times of the year for the restaurant, according to staff. Anna Foresman, the assistant general manager said she’s well-staffed ahead of the holiday.

"We have been really fortunate to be able to retain our wonderful core staff of employees as well as add on some wonderful new employees,” Foresman said. “We’re really sitting at a good level right now."

Foresman said her team of about 35 employees will all be in on Sunday working.

Area florists are already seeing foot traffic.

Taylor's Floral Shop on South 84th Street is a busy place right now as orders for flower bouquets pour in.

Owner Aaron Teri said he anticipates more people buying flowers from his shop than last year because he saw the same trend back on Valentine's Day.

"We feel like it's a mood thing,” Teri said. “We think that will continue on Mother's Day."

Teri's shop has just three employees including himself, they work together with about 6 drivers that help deliver the flowers. He expects Friday and Saturday to be his busiest days.

