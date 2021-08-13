Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Results of the 2020 census will impact Nebraska's legislative districts; 3 counties see big growth

items.[0].image.alt
AP
Census
Posted at 4:11 PM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 17:11:58-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The 2020 census data came out on Thursday and it has implications for redistricting in congress and the legislature.

Nebraska's urban areas grew significantly over the last decade while many rural areas lost people.

Sarpy County by far saw the most growth of any Nebraska county with a 20% jump.

Douglas and Lancaster counties were next, jumping by 13% each.

The big change seems to be the number of people who are moving into these areas. A little more than half of the state's population lives in those three counties.

The cities Bellevue and Papillion had the most growth at 28% and Omaha grew by nearly 20% with nearly half a million people now living in the city.

The UNO Center for Public Affairs Research also pointed out another threshold for the eight-county metro area.

Iowa's population grew by nearly 5% which brings the population to about 3.1 million. As for where everyone is living, Iowa saw similar trends to Nebraska with a lot of growth near the largest cities. Sixty-eight counties in rural areas saw a drop in population. Pottawattamie County did grow, but not by much.

3 News Now reporter, Jon Kipper broke down how the Nebraska legislative districts might be affected.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018