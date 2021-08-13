Results of the 2020 census will impact Nebraska's legislative districts; 3 counties see big growth

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The 2020 census data came out on Thursday and it has implications for redistricting in congress and the legislature.

Nebraska's urban areas grew significantly over the last decade while many rural areas lost people.

Sarpy County by far saw the most growth of any Nebraska county with a 20% jump.

Douglas and Lancaster counties were next, jumping by 13% each.

The big change seems to be the number of people who are moving into these areas. A little more than half of the state's population lives in those three counties.

The cities Bellevue and Papillion had the most growth at 28% and Omaha grew by nearly 20% with nearly half a million people now living in the city.

The UNO Center for Public Affairs Research also pointed out another threshold for the eight-county metro area.

Iowa's population grew by nearly 5% which brings the population to about 3.1 million. As for where everyone is living, Iowa saw similar trends to Nebraska with a lot of growth near the largest cities. Sixty-eight counties in rural areas saw a drop in population. Pottawattamie County did grow, but not by much.

3 News Now reporter, Jon Kipper broke down how the Nebraska legislative districts might be affected.

Despite these big increases, the rest of the state outside of these three counties, lost population as a whole.



The next highest county that gained population is Buffalo County (Kearney) at 8.6%, about 4,000 people.



From there: Hall (G.I.) , Saunders (Wahoo), Platte (Columbus). https://t.co/DiqJBfYWIH — Jon Kipper (@jonnykip21) August 12, 2021

Congressional Redistricting



NE-1 (Lincoln/Fortenberry) grew by 8%

NE-2 (Omaha/Bacon) grew by 15%

NE-3 (W. Neb/Smith) decreased by 1%



Going to have to make NE-3 much bigger in size and decrease NE-1 and/or NE-2 in size to even it out. — Jon Kipper (@jonnykip21) August 12, 2021

Districts w/ least gain



D-47 (Panhandle/Erdman) -16%

D-42 (North Platte/Groene) - 13%

D-44 (SW Neb./Hughes) - 13%



3 other rural districts have more than 10% decrease in population - -these were in the NE, SW and western parts of Nebraska. — Jon Kipper (@jonnykip21) August 12, 2021

So it's quite clear that the bigger counties are going to get more senators and the rural areas of the state are going to lose senators.



What nobody knows is how many are added/decreased & specifically where those happening.



The Unicameral will redistrict next month.



/End — Jon Kipper (@jonnykip21) August 13, 2021

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.