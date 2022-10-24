Retailers not letting inflation and supply chain issues ruin their Halloween

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It’s that time of year for costumes and masks!

“Halloween is definitely a big thing for us,” Jeremy Lubash, Mangelsen’s employee said. “Usually, it’s the last couple weeks of October where we’re getting slammed.”

Lubash is the store’s Halloween expert and said this year’s trending costume is the old favorite Michael Myers.

“Everytime they have a new Halloween movie there’s a different look to the masks,” Lubash said.

Lubash said inflation has had an impact on stock. Costumes came in later than normal this year. Supply chain issues also impacted Halloween decor including animatronics.

“Usually we have about six to eight different styles,” he said. “Unfortunately only two styles were able to get shipped out this year."

None of that is scaring off customers. Omaha resident Pam Gaines came into the store looking for a rock star costume.

“In our circle, we have an ACDC cover band right next door, a lot of people are going in costume,” she said.

Customers like Gaines are why Lubash expects most of his merchandise to fly off the shelves.

“In a couple of weeks, a lot of these aisles will be close to bare,” he said.

Lubash also shared tips on how customers can save on Halloween costumes by looking for the generic version of popular characters.

