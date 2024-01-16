Returning from vacation? Many people at Eppley Airfield have trouble starting cars due to extreme weather

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Bryan Adamson said the Caribbean cruise he and his family just took was great.

"It's been out here for 10 days," Bryan said.

But getting home wasn't. They had delayed flights and on Monday the car wouldn't start.

"I had some worries. It's a newer vehicle. But, I didn't think it was going to happen. I guess it happens to every car," Adamson said.

Adamson is not the only one with a dead battery. Several people we talked to had problems starting their car. Thankfully for them, the airport offers a free jump start service. One official telling us, they brought in an extra person because their demand was so high, Monday.

The Adamson's aren't the only ones having trouble getting home. Eppley Airfield reported several cancellations and delays over the past few days.

Bryan's flight was one of the flights impacted. He and his family were stuck in Dallas, Sunday. It got so bad they rented a car. But, they had to cancel their reservation because they couldn't make it off the plane.

"The walkway from the airplane to the terminal was frozen. So we were stuck on the plane for like an hour and a half. Then, the airline gave away our seats."

With two bags still stuck in Dallas and a car that won't start, Bryan is dreaming of another vacation already.

"I love the warmth. I just love warm weather," he said.

After many troubles, Bryan and his family finally got their car started and made it home, safely.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.