Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Reynolds: Iowa will end $300 federal unemployment benefit

items.[0].image.alt
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Security concerns prompt fence around Iowa governor's mansion
reynolds.jpeg
Posted at 11:20 AM, May 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-11 12:20:15-04

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds has announced that Iowa will join a bevy of Republican-led states ending pandemic-related federal programs that give extra cash to unemployed workers.

Reynolds announced the change Tuesday in a news release, saying the state will end the federal boosts, including an additional $300-a-week unemployment payment.

Reynolds said in the announcement that the benefits are keeping people from returning the work and are hindering the state's economy — a charge echoed by Republican governors in several other states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Montana and South Carolina. Reynolds said the benefits will end June 12.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018