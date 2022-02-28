Reynolds orders Iowa wholesaler to pull Russian liquor brands

Iowa will no longer offer the wholesale purchase of Russian-produced liquor, part a new measure by Gov. Kim Reynolds to show solidarity to Ukraine.

Iowa’s Alcoholic Beverages Division (ABD) controls the wholesale of liquor in the state, determining which brands to sell to retailers, bars and restaurants. Under Reynolds’ order, Russian-produced brands will no longer be available to order.

A Monday news release from the governor’s office said the move is meant “to further demonstrate (Iowa’s) solidarity with the brave people of Ukraine as they defend their freedom against Putin’s tyranny.”

Russia launched a military invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. Since then, governors in Utah, New Hampshire, Ohio and Pennsylvania have also pulled Russian vodka and other liquors from the shelf.

Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls commended Reynolds’ decision to halt the sale of Russian liquor.

“That’s absolutely the right call … I’ll be drinking Tito’s,” Wahls, D-Coralville, told reporters Monday morning.

Reynolds also called on Iowa Sister States to end its relationship with Stavrapol Krai, a district in Southern Russia, and focus instead on the state’s partnership with Cherkasy Oblast, Ukraine.

What liquor brands will be affected by the order?

The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division identified 17 Russian brands that will no longer be available for purchase in Iowa.

Russian Standard Original Vodka

Russian Standard Platinum Vodka

Hammer + Sickle Vodka

Russian Standard Imperia Vodka

Zu Bison Grass Vodka

Quadro Vodka

Russian Standard Gold Vodka

Green Mark Vodka

Gancia Fernet Liquer

DeLuze Cognac VSOP

Jewel Of Russia Classic

Jewel Of Russia Ultra

Beluga Noble Vodka

Beluga Gold Line Vodka

Beluga TransAtlantic Racing Vodka

Zyr Vodka

Mamont Vodka

ABD spokesperson Jake Holmes said bars, restaurants and retailers are allowed to sell their existing stock of the liquors.

Iowa Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Iowa Capital Dispatch maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Kathie Obradovich for questions: info@iowacapitaldispatch.com. Follow Iowa Capital Dispatch on Facebook and Twitter.

