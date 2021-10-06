Reynolds & Ricketts join Republican governors for Texas border tour

DES MOINES, Iowa and OMAHA, Neb. (AP & KMTV) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts are in Texas to join eight other Republican governors for a Wednesday tour of the border with Mexico.

According to the Associated Press, the cost of Gov. Reynolds' trip will be shared between Iowa taxpayers and a nonprofit Republican governor's group.

Reynolds spokesman Alex Murphy said the trip is an official visit and taxpayers will pay about $500 in lodging for Reynolds and staff accompanying her.

The Republican Governors Public Policy Committee will fund the transportation to Texas. Murphy didn't immediately respond to questions about whether Reynolds is flying and, if so, whether she's taking a private airplane and who owns the aircraft.

Reynolds and Ricketts will join with governors from Texas, Arizona, Montana, Wyoming, Georgia, Ohio and Oklahoma.

See more of our reporting

TEXAS HASN'T PAID: Nebraska still footing $500k bill for helping with border surge

BORDER FALLOUT: Nebraska immigrants say Ricketts' border politics go too far

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.