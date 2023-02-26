Rib Shack Smoke House is spreading the love throughout the metro area

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Saturday a local business spread love to its community through donations of some delicious food

The folks at Rib Shack Smoke House in Omaha, along with other volunteers, tried living through giving by packing lunch sacks that were then sent out to six different locations across the metro including New Vision Veterans Homeless Shelter, Holy Family Church, Evans Tower and Open Door Mission. The giveaway was inspired by #lunchbag, a movement started in 2012 in Los Angeles that was focused on spreading love and feeding neighbors.

“First part is sacking up the lunches and making inspirational notes on the bag. You matter, encouraging words from people to tell people to keep going,” said Food Philanthropist, Jackie Robbins. “When you are out there by yourself it’s hard to get someone to love on you and say, 'you matter keep going no matter what.' That’s our goal today.”

If you want to help feed your community Rib Shack is planning another event in May for National BBQ month, and they are calling on any BBQ fanatics in the community to get together with them for a big BBQ bash.

