Rib Shack Smoke House to reopen, hold ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — After the family that owns Rib Shack Smoke House tragically lost their son, they weren't sure if they'd ever reopen.

But they say with the help of thought and prayer, they've decided to reopen in honor of their son, Malcolm Jr.

3 News Now's Serese Cole first met Jackie and Malcolm Sr. when she featured their restaurant in Take Out Tuesday.

Take Out Tuesday: Rib Shack Smokehouse

They moved here to Omaha because Malcolm Sr. had a heart transplant.

On top of that, they were facing all the challenges that restaurants around the country have been dealing with, then the loss of their son.

On Thursday, Rib Shack Smoke House will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to reopen at 4:30 p.m.

It's at 108th and Q street. The ceremony will be held alongside the Millard Business Association.

