Ribbon cut on Douglas County juvenile probation office Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The juvenile probation office has a new home inside the former Metropolitan Utilities District headquarters near 18th and Harney.

Douglas County renovated the building and cut the ribbon on it Wednesday.

Staff with the probation office say it has more areas that offer privacy as well as office space. Supporters say the multi-million dollar renovation will make it easier for staff to better serve children and families.

The chair of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners says she's thrilled to see the project come to fruition.

"If you look at the buildings that we've had in the past, they've been adequate, they've been good," said Mary Ann Borgeson, Chair of the Board of Commissioners. "But we wanted to — again, the big word is transform our services — to provide a more hopeful, more promising, more positive environment to which not only the staff work out of, but in turn will have a definite impact on how they serve our children and families.”

Boregson added that the new amenities will also help improve the overall experience for children and families here.

This was the first of three projects for the new Douglas County Justice Center. Next year, officials plan to open an eight-story tower that will house juvenile courts, county attorney and public defender. The new juvenile detention center is also slated to open next year.

