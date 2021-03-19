Ribbon cutting ceremony celebrates renovation of Mrs. B's

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday celebrating the grand opening of a newly renovated Mrs. B's. The store has a new look that is designed to make the showroom easier to navigate.

Mrs. B's is named after Nebraska Furniture Mart's founder, Rose Blumkin and the store took the opportunity acknowledge that March is International Women's Month and its founder's role as a pioneering female entrepreneur.

The ceremony was attended by four generations of the Blumkin family, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts and others.

