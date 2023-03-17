Ribbon cutting for new buildings at Camp Ashland held on Friday

ASHLAND, Neb. (KMTV) — Camp Ashland is moving forward with the ribbon cutting of seven new buildings that were all built to replace those damaged or destroyed by flooding in 2019.

It's a $35 million project that is part of $62 million in flood repairs.

Major General Daryl Bohac spoke about the lessons learned in resilience.

"Not one class was canceled. Not one course was omitted. Not one student was turned away. Even though we had to relocate and go other places, the men and women of the 209 and the training center command ensured that that didn't happen," said Bohoc.

Pillen as well as Senators Deb Fischer and Pete Ricketts joined the national guard for the ribbon cutting on Friday.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.