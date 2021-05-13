Ribbon-cutting held for Grow Nebraska Women's Business Center

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Different organizations came together Wednesday to support the opening of the Grow Nebraska Women's Business Center.

It's located in the Village Empowerment Center on the Omaha Home for Boys campus.

They will be offering free resources to women entrepreneurs such as financing and business workshops.

Leaders say they want to also be a friend as they believe women helping women is the best way to succeed.

"Marketing gets tough, and so here at the Grow Nebraska Women's Business Center we want to be your friend in business and know that you are not in business by yourself and that's our biggest plug,” said executive director Candice Price. “We want to make sure we introduce you to the right people who can help, who have the right expertise in your area who can make sure you get exactly where you are trying to go quicker, a little bit easier, and have the funding to get it done."

The CEO and founder of Grow Nebraska Woman’s Center wants to help make Nebraska an entrepreneurial hotspot.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.