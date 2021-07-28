Ribbon-cutting held for Market-to-Midtown Bikeway

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Cyclists in Omaha now have their own space and can feel safer when they go for a ride in the downtown area.

The city cut the ribbon on the new Market-to-Midtown Bikeway along Harney Street on Wednesday.

The city's first protected bike lane stretches from 10th Street to Dewey Avenue.

The city council approved the pilot project back in April.

It goes until September 2022. That's when the city can decide whether to make it permanent.

Bike advocates say they're happy to finally have the bikeway.

"It will enhance safety tremendously for people who want to ride and it will encourage more people to get out and ride," said Julie Harris, executive director of Bike Walk Nebraska. "They might have been concerned about a piece of black paint on the ground that might not have made them feel safe. This extra piece of protection is really going to make a difference."

With the Market-to-Midtown Bikeway, three traffic lanes were converted to the protected bike lane.

Parking spaces and bus stops move over to the second lane.

