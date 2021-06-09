Ribbon-cutting held for Schenzel Community Center

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The North Omaha community celebrated the opening of a new hub for families to enjoy.

The Hope Center for Kids cut the ribbon on the new Schenzel Community Center near 20th and Lake.

The former Hope Skate roller-skating rink is relaunching as space for North Omaha community to rent out for community activities.

The director of the community center says the expansion allows the Hope Center to not only expand services for children but adults too.

"We just wanted a positive place for the North Omaha community where people can come and enjoy themselves, have a relaxing place to go to,” said Pastor Edward King II. “Birthday parties, skating, all those types of things, you enjoy a family, we wanted to be able to do that in our own community."

The community center is named after the late Ty and Terri Schenzel. They are founders of the Hope Center.

