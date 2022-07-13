Ricketts announces new suicide prevention lifeline in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts helped unveil the new number for the suicide prevention lifeline on Wednesday.

"9-8-8" will launch on July 16.

Boys Town Suicide Prevention Lifeline has been a partner in the state since 2005 and will help answer calls placed through the new number.

Anyone experiencing suicidal thoughts can call to get help, but Ricketts says it will go further than that too.

"I think it's also important to note, that if you're a loved one or a friend of somebody you're concerned about, you can also call this number to help get resources. And this is one of the things I think we can all participate in, in helping our neighbors," said Ricketts.

Callers will get free and confidential support from crisis counselors.

