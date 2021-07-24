Ricketts declares state disaster for areas impacted by July storm

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) - Gov. Pete Ricketts has declared a disaster in response to the severe storms earlier this month.

The move frees up the governor's emergency fund to help deal with the damage. Assessments of the damage costs are continuing.

It also allows the state to ask for a federal disaster declaration for public assistance.

If a person or family needs help replacing spoiled food, removing tree limbs, cleaning up property damage, or has any other unmet needs, they are advised to contact:

United Way's 211 system — Call 2-1-1 or text your zip code to 898211.

Nebraska Rural Response HOTLINE — 1-800-464-0258 which offers the same services.

Insurance Provider — Many insurance policies include incidentals such as food spoilage, debris management, etc.

