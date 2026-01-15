Ricketts, Grassley defend ICE operations amid safety concerns for many Americans

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Senators Pete Ricketts and Chuck Grassley were both asked by KMTV to weigh-in on I.C.E. enforcement tactics during their regular calls with local press.



A new poll conducted by SSRS for CNN indicates that 51% of Americans think that I.C.E. actions are making the country less safe.

Grassley says that it's important to support law enforcement and he'll withhold judgment about the Minnesota I.C.E. shooting until the F.B.I. investigates.

Sen. Pete Ricketts says that President Trump was elected to secure the borders, including enforcing immigration laws.



Ricketts, Grassley defend ICE operations amid American safety concerns

In light of ICE operations in Minneapolis, and Tuesday night in Lincoln, our team asked Senators Pete Ricketts and Chuck Grassley whether they're happy with the methods used by I.C.E., especially considering their votes to increase the DHS budget this summer.

The senators from Iowa and Nebraska answered a range of questions during their regular press calls. Here's what they told us about immigration enforcement.

"Are you pleased with how I.C.E is doing their job so far?" asked Senior Reporter Zach Williamson. "A new survey today came out that 51% of Americans feel I.C.E. enforcement actions are making Americans feel less safe."

"President Trump was elected to secure the border and clean up the mess that President Biden made," Ricketts said. "That includes not only not allowing anymore illegal immigrants in here but enforcing the laws with regards to immigration in our country."

(Katrina Markel) asked Grassley for his thoughts on ICE's apprehension tactics.

"The question you should ask, should law enforcement - should law be enforced," Grassley said. "And ICE has a responsibility of law enforcement and law enforcement needs our support."

Grassley also said he will wait for the FBI investigation to be over before he draws conclusions about the I.C.E. shooting of Minneapolis woman Renee Good.

