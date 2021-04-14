Ricketts issues proclamation promising opposition to White House orders on gun regulation efforts

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Last week, President Joe Biden introduced several measures his administration is working on to curb gun violence in the United States. On Wednesday, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts signed a proclamation in response, designating the state a “Second Amendment Sanctuary State.”

Biden's measures include:

Orders the Justice Department, within 30 days, to issue a proposed rule to help stop the proliferation of “ghost guns."

Orders the Justice Department, within 60 days, to issue a proposed rule to make clear when a device marketed as a stabilizing brace effectively turns a pistol into a short-barreled rifle subject to the requirements of the National Firearms Act.

Orders Justice Department, within 60 days, to publish model “red flag” legislation for states.

Orders his administration to investing in evidence-based community violence interventions.

Orders the Justice Department to issue an annual report on firearms trafficking.

“The White House and U.S. Congress have announced their intention to pursue measures that would infringe on the right to keep and bear arms,” said Governor Ricketts’ proclamation. “Nebraska will stand up against federal overreach and attempts to regulate gun ownership and use in the Good Life.”

More than 50 counties in the state have passed pro-Second Amendment resolutions following Biden’s announcement.

Here’s the full proclamation from the governor's desk:

