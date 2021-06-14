Watch
Ricketts marks 150th anniversary of NU State Museum

Nati Harnik/AP
Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday has marked the 150th anniversary of the University of Nebraska State Museum in Lincoln.
Pete Ricketts
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday has marked the 150th anniversary of the University of Nebraska State Museum in Lincoln.

Ricketts proclaimed “State Museum Day” to the acknowledged the contribution of the museum and others throughout Nebraska.

The University of Nebraska State Museum is a staple of the university’s flagship campus, with displays of history, wildlife and geology, among other features.

This year also marks the 60-year anniversary of the Trailside Museum in the Panhandle and the 30-year anniversary of Ashfall Fossil Beds in northeast Nebraska.

