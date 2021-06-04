Ricketts names African American Affairs commission members

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has named 14 members to the state’s newly created Commission on African American Affairs.

The commission was created through a state law passed in last year’s legislative session.

The commission will coordinate programs related to Nebraska’s African American community related to housing, education, welfare, employment and other issues.

Members will serve four-year terms.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.