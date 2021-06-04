Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Ricketts names African American Affairs commission members

items.[0].image.alt
Nati Harnik/AP
State officials are dropping plans for a two-tier system to cover voter-approved Medicaid expansion in Nebraska.
Nebraska State Capitol Building
Posted at 3:12 PM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 16:12:43-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has named 14 members to the state’s newly created Commission on African American Affairs.

The commission was created through a state law passed in last year’s legislative session.

The commission will coordinate programs related to Nebraska’s African American community related to housing, education, welfare, employment and other issues.

Members will serve four-year terms.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018