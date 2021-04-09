Ricketts opposes red flag law proposed by Biden Administration

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced steps his administration would take to combat the “epidemic” of gun violence in the United States. One of those steps includes a "red flag law" and Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts takes issue with it.

Biden's order takes the following actions:

Orders the Justice Department, within 30 days, to issue a proposed rule to help stop the proliferation of “ghost guns."

Orders the Justice Department, within 60 days, to issue a proposed rule to make clear when a device marketed as a stabilizing brace effectively turns a pistol into a short-barreled rifle subject to the requirements of the National Firearms Act.

Orders Justice Department, within 60 days, to publish model “red flag” legislation for states.

Orders his administration to invest in evidence-based community violence interventions.

Orders the Justice Department to issue an annual report on firearms trafficking.

When it comes to a red flag law, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said:

“The Biden-Harris Administration has taken yet another step towards imposing new gun control measures,” said Governor Ricketts. “I oppose the so-called red flag laws endorsed by the President because they would violate the due process rights of gun owners. It’s important to understand that the President’s actions this week are just the beginning. I fully expect President Biden to make repeated attacks against our constitutional rights. My administration won’t stand by and let President Biden shred the Second Amendment. We will stand up and fight for the rights of Nebraskans.”

