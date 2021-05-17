Watch
Ricketts predicts return to normal in K-12 schools this fall

Nati Harnik/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during a news conference. On Monday, March 15, 2021, Gov. Ricketts is railing against a proclamation by the governor of Colorado that encourages people to avoid meat for one day a week, calling it a "direct attack on our way of life" and signing a pro-meat declaration of his own. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Pete Ricketts
Posted at 1:09 PM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 14:09:52-04

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts is predicting a return to normal in Nebraska’s K-12 schools by this fall after a year of coronavirus restrictions that included mask-wearing in classrooms and remote learning.

Ricketts says the state appears to be in good shape with its vaccination efforts and virus-related hospitalizations, which have now fallen below 100 statewide.

He made the comments as he encouraged Nebraska’s new high school graduates to get vaccinated if they haven’t already. He says he also supports younger children getting vaccinated, as long as a vaccine has been federally approved for a child’s age group and the parents consent.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
