Ricketts ramps up push for Nebraska tax cuts, canal, prison

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is ramping up his push for income tax cuts, a new state prison and a $500 million canal to claim water from Colorado. He's arguing that Nebraska is expected to collect more than enough revenue to pay for it all.

The Republican governor’s remarks came just days after a state board predicted that Nebraska will receive $775 million more than expected.

Ricketts has endorsed a measure that would lower Nebraska’s top individual and corporate income tax rate.

He also has backed a new state prison proposal to replace the Nebraska State Penitentiary and a canal project between Nebraska and Colorado to preserve the state's water supply from the South Platte River.

