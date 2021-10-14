Watch
Ricketts relaxes some health care licensing requirements

Nati Harnik/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during a news conference. On Monday, March 15, 2021, Gov. Ricketts is railing against a proclamation by the governor of Colorado that encourages people to avoid meat for one day a week, calling it a "direct attack on our way of life" and signing a pro-meat declaration of his own. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Pete Ricketts
Posted at 2:48 PM, Oct 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-14 15:49:03-04

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts has signed an executive order that will let drug counselors, physical therapists and other health professionals practice in their field even if they aren’t licensed in Nebraska.

The order signed Wednesday is aimed at addressing staffing shortages that have grown worse during the coronavirus pandemic. The order is part of an effort to increase the number of health care professionals by relaxing the state’s license requirements. It will remain in effect through the end of the year.

The governor’s office says the order was an extension of his decision to declare a “hospital staffing emergency” in August. That was triggered because of a backlog of largely non-virus patients who put off getting medical treatment earlier in the pandemic.

