Ricketts speaks out against Biden's 30x30 executive order

WAHOO, Neb (KMTV) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts held two town hall meetings on Thursday to discuss President Biden’s 30x30 executive order.

About 97% of the land in Nebraska is privately owned and the main issue landowners continue to have is that there is very limited information as to what the Biden administration means by wanting to preserve 30% of the land by 2030.

"Because we don't know how they are going to implement it, and the president actually has no constitutional authority to do this...we are saying, ‘Hey, this is a bad idea, you really haven't saught that local input the way you said you would and we've got lots of concerns about how this is going to be implemented,” said Ricketts. “We know that putting that much land into conservation in Nebraska would be devastating."

The governor is inviting you to voice your opinions during another round of town hall meetings.

They will take place Monday, June 7 at the Saunders County Fairgrounds at 9:30 a.m. and at the Convention Center in Broken Bow at 1 p.m.

