Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Ricketts talks special session; Nebraska leaders, candidates react to end of abortion rights

3 News Now Reporters Jon Kipper and Alex Whitney spoke with politicians and candidates in Nebraska after the Supreme Court ended the right to abortion in the U.S.
Posted at 7:37 PM, Jun 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-24 20:38:14-04

OMAHA AND LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — 3 News Now reporter, Jon Kipper spoke with the two men running for county attorney in Douglas County and longtime advocates to ban abortion. He was live at a rally downtown where an anti-abortion rally was wrapping up.

Reporter Alex Whitney talked to lawmakers and the governor about their stances on abortion today. He was live with advocates rallying for abortion rights in Lincoln.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018