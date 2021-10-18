Rising popularity of axe throwing

OMAHA, NE — Feeling frustrated or stressed out? Maybe you need to pick up an axe.

Axe throwing centers are becoming more and more popular across the country, including here in Omaha. Omaha currently has 3 axe throwing centers around town.

One of those centers is Axe Games at Q and 111th.

Owner Harvey Leslie says ax throwing, which used to be an arcane sport of woodsmen and loggers, is resonating with people.

"People like to throw at targets," he said. "It's fun, it's good exercise."

Leslie says about 20% of his business is corporate gatherings, and the rest are groups of people out to have fun in the evening and on weekends. On a recent Saturday there were several groups of friends taking turns trying to hit the bullseye.

Will Melton came with a buddy, and says the sport is definitely a stress buster.

"It definitely helps get frustrations out," he said. "You can picture my buddy's face on the wall and be throwing the axe at him."

Studies have shown a steady growth over the past 3 years for business at axe throwing centers, jumping more than 500% and generating more than $200 million in revenue.

Click on the links below for information on the 3 axe throwing centers in our area.

Axe Games

Craft Axe Throwing

Flying Timber Axe Throwing

WEB EXTRA: Watch Marissa McPherson give tips on proper axe throwing techniques.

axe throw web extra

