River City Star and contents up for auction

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The River City Star riverboat cruises closed for business this past fall, but you could own a piece of that Omaha history soon.

The Auction Mill is working on liquidating items from the boat and bar including the riverboat itself.

It's valued at about $375,00 and bidding starts at $125,000. Bidding Is open now and closes at 7 p.m. on April 30.

For details go to theauctionmill.com

