River's Edge Phase Four begins this spring

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Ia. (KMTV) — Future plans for the Riverfront include a treetop walk, observation tower, pier and adventure course. Mayor Matt Walsh said you will be able to do whatever you want to do.

"A climbing feature, a roller glide, which is like a zipline but rather than a straight shot, it goes up and down like a zipline, it will have caving," Mayor Matt Walsh said.

One Omaha resident believes the new additions will symbolically serve as a bridge between Omaha and Council Bluffs.

"There used to be a Playland speedway over here, when I was a kid, we'd come over for the car races and so forth, all of this, all of this enhances what we can do here in the importance of both Council Bluffs and Omaha," Omaha resident, Tracy Harrison said.

Harrison runs across the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge every day for his lunch hour.

"I've been around a long time and there's always been a little bit of a separation between Omaha and Council Bluffs," Harrison said. "This bridge in itself has helped with that."

Ultimately, Harrison is finding a deeper meaning behind the project.

"And we're in a time of great divisiveness right now and the best thing we can do is bring both communities together and say hey this is our place, this is our place, come across the bridge either side brother and take it in with us," Harrison said.

The team will begin designing the treetop walk this spring. Construction starts in November and should be done by September of next year.

