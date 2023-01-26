Robbery at First National Bank of Omaha near 175th and Center Streets; two employees were injured

OMAHA, Neb — The Omaha Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred Thursday morning at First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) on South 175th Street.

Here's what we know from police:

OPD said its officers responded to the bank at 11:27 a.m. and spoke with employees who told officers that two suspects armed with handguns entered the bank, assaulted several people and demanded money.

The suspects fled in a white minivan. Officers located the van, abandoned, nearby. The suspects have not been located.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org, or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tips leading to the arrest of bank robbery suspects are eligible for a $20,000 reward.

FNBO said in a statement: "The safety and security of our employees and customers is always our primary concern. We can confirm that while no shots were fired, we did have two employees injured during a robbery attempt today. They are receiving medical attention at the hospital. Our branch at 175th and Center is closed until further notice as the investigation takes place and we provide needed support for our branch staff."

