Robert Holts, former Tuskegee Airman, laid to rest at Omaha National Cemetery

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - An Omaha hero was taken to his final resting place on Wednesday.

Cpl. Robert Holts was the last-known surviving Tuskegee Airman from Nebraska.

He died in February.

On Wednesday, the American Legion Post 32 provided final honors when Holts was buried at Omaha National Cemetery.

Members of the American Legion said it's a great honor to pay respect to a man who gave so much to our country.

“A gentleman that freed our country from tyranny in the 40s, so this is why I am doing this for great pleasure to honor great families that sacrificed so much for us,” said David Guy. “I'm not asking for anything in return. This is my payback for them."

Holts was 96.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.