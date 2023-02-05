Robotics students from Midwest compete in First Tech Challenge Super Qualifier in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Robotics students from across the Midwest gathered in Omaha Saturday to compete in the First Tech Challenge Super Qualifier for their chance to go to the state tournament.

Winning teams from the FTC Super Qualifier will move on to the Iowa championship, where the best from all leagues will compete for state titles.

In FTC teams design, build, and program their robots to compete on a 12 x 12 field, in an alliance format, against other teams.

Robots are built from a reusable platform, powered by android technology, and programmed using java-based programming languages.

“I would love for us to have our own Nebraska team. We pair with Iowa currently and that’s great we love being with Iowa but eventually, we would want to have our own Nebraska league,” said Rich Mansfield. “It’s a matter of getting a few more teams involved and since I’ve been doing this, it’s my 4th year, and we have probably doubled in those four years.”

