Rock legends Journey to perform in Lincoln next year with special guest Toto

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — One of America's most iconic rock bands, Journey, is stopping in Lincoln next year to perform at Pinnacle Bank Arena with special guest Toto, according to a press release from the venue.

The diamond-selling Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will take the stage across 38 cities in North America with their massive catalog of chart-topping hits like "Don't Stop Believin,” "Any Way You Want It," "Faithfully," "Lights," and more.

Toto, known for hits like “Rosanna,” “Africa,” and “Hold the Line," will join Journey on all dates of the tour.

The Lincoln performance takes place on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. on Pinnacle Bank Arena's website and at the Pinnacle Bank Arena Ticket Office.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.