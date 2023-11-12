'Rock the Block' takes over neighborhood near Miller Park

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's fall. So that means, leaves are piling up outside of your home. Habitat for Humanity of Omaha and other local organizations are helping shape up homes by raking and much more.

"Well, I've been living here for 10 to 12 years," homeowner Voncile Vinson said. "Love the neighborhood. Beautiful neighborhood. Beautiful home."

Vinson has seen her neighborhood transform through the years. Her home is one of five being worked on by volunteers from across the metro.

"I take it as a blessing from god because it is a blessing," she said.

She dealt with some health issues over the years which made it harder for her to do tasks like yard work. That's where "Rock the block" comes in that helps different homeowners with house work.

"They cleared up my front yard. They cleaned up the playground and they're doing my backyard. And whatever minor work needs to be done," Vinson said.

From raking, lawn mowing to wheelbarrows, the process all starts with a knock.

"We just knock on doors and talk to people," Caroline Nosbisch, community outreach manager at Habitat for Humanity of Omaha said. "We have a genuine conversation to see if they're interested. We take a look around their house to see what they need done."

Around 40 volunteers got to work. Rock the block has different events throughout the area each year.

"Some of these projects are really big and it's too much for one person to do," Nosbisch said. "It's really great to see the relief on people's faces when we're saying that we can do this for them and provide this service."

Rock the Block will be picking up again next spring.

Although, Rock the Block is picking up in the spring. Habitat for Humanity of Omaha said it will continue it's outreach within the neighborhood and help homeowners.

