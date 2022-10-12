Rollover crash simulator shows seat belt importance during National Teen Driver Safety Week

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Driver's education programs across Omaha are marking National Teen Driver Safety Week by sharing helpful tips.

Eric Koeppe with the National Safety Council-Nebraska Chapter reminds families of the many distractions kids face on the roads these days.

"We’re not just talking about texting and driving, Koeppe said. "We’re talking about YouTube, Snapchats, making Tik-Toks, all kinds of things the kids are doing while they’re driving."

At the Cornhusker Driving School, instructor Pat Vendetti has custom demonstrations showing the importance of wearing seat belts.

Both instructors say parents play a role in their child's driving behavior and stress the importance of demonstrating good driving habits.

In the above video, 3 News Now reporter tries out The Persuader, a rollover crash simulator at Cornhusker Driving School.

