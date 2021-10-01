Ronald McDonald House in Omaha receives big donation to help families

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Ronald McDonald House received a big boost on Friday after people around Nebraska took part in a Husker fundraiser.

In August, personal-sized Husker flags were sold at McDonald's locations across the state.

On Friday, the Ronald McDonald House received a check for more than $29,000.

"This specific amount actually just took care of every single family that is staying here for the entire month, and so I don't need to tell anybody, if you've ever been to the doctor and your bill was astronomical, you can quadruple that and you're barely scratching the surface. So, to not have the burden of knowing where you're going to stay, whether you're going to have meals, this initiative eliminated that burden completely,’ said Lindsey Rai Kortan, CEO Ronald McDonald House

The money goes directly toward helping those families of the Ronald McDonald House in Omaha.

