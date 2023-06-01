Rotary Car Show offers rare peek at large car collection for a good cause

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Waxed, buffed, shined up and ready to help raise scholarship money. The Rotary Car Show is gearing up to open on Saturday.

The Suburban Rotary Club and Certified Transmission's private car museum are making it happen.

Photojournalist Wade Lux got a sneak peek!

DETAILS:



The Rotary Car Show is Saturday at 90th Street and Military Avenue.

Starts at 11 a.m. and is free.

The Certified Transmission car museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tickets to that are $30, with proceeds going to scholarships.

For more information go to RotaryCarShow.org.

