Ruling limits safety-based drug testing at Iowa warehouses

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court has ruled that employers cannot subject all warehouse employees to random drug testing by designating them as having “safety sensitive” jobs.

In a 4-3 ruling, the court found that companies must consider the specific duties of each worker when designing safety-based drug testing programs and not just where they work.

The majority rejected an argument from the state’s largest business association that courts should not second-guess determinations made by employers on which jobs are more dangerous than others.

The decision interpreted a 1998 Iowa law that regulates how employers can conduct unannounced testing for drugs and alcohol in workplaces.

