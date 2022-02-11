Rumsey Station Elementary School students compete in Winter Olympic games

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Olympics continue in Beijing, but over in Papillion, students at Rumsey Station Elementary School participated in their own version of the games Thursday.

Each classroom represented a nation, and students in kindergarten through 6th grade went head to head in events like curling, ski jump, hockey, speed skating, and short track.

The school-wide event happens every four years.

“It’s fun and it’s active and you really get to learn stuff,” said Eisley, a second-grader at the school.

“We thought it would be a good time for them to experience all of the events because they get to see them on TV and see what it’s like. Obviously, there’s no ice and snow, but they get a good chance to see what it’s like and it’s fun for them,” said physical education teacher Joe Pudenz.

As a social studies activity, students also learned about the nations they chose to represent.

