Run-za, don't walk-za: First free Runza Temperature Tuesday of 2022

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As the bleak days of winter begin to blur together, and the relaxing days of floating the river or firing up the barbecue seem a lifetime ago and a long time away, there is but one tiny shred of cabbage-filled hope to be had.

Temperature Tuesday.

But on this, the third Tuesday in January of the year two-thousand-twenty-two A.D., it is not just any Temperature Tuesday. Because today, when a Runza employee whose identity is not known, checked the temperature across the vast frosty land of the Runza empire at 6 a.m., the temperature clocked in at a cool 0 degrees Fahrenheit in Wayne, Neb.

That means Runza sandwiches are free.

The weekly promotion in January and February correlates each degree with one cent, so if the temperature at 6 a.m. is seven degrees Fahrenheit, then the Runza is seven cents; if it happens to be a gentle-weathered 30 degrees, then you're in luck for a warm winter day but the Runza will run you 30 cents.

But before you Runza rookies drag your wheelbarrows down the block to load up on piping hot meat pockets, note that you must purchase a medium French fry and drink.

Be patient at the drive-thru and kind to the cashiers who are sure to be kept extra busy this Temperature Tuesday in order to fulfill countless orders for these zero-dollar, zero-cent beloved beef sandwiches.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.