'Running thin on manpower': Douglas County Sheriff's Office facing staffing shortage as population expands

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Law enforcement staffing is a topic being discussed across the country across various agencies and departments.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is in the same boat as other departments when it comes to patrol deputies.

3 News Now Reporter Molly Hudson spoke to Sheriff Aaron Hansen who says the need is only growing as development continues in their patrol area.

"When you are running thin on manpower, it takes you longer to get from point A to point B," said Hanson.

Hanson says more than half the shifts are operating at the mandatory minimum.

"Minimum staffing level is five deputies and a sergeant. Given the call volume we are seeing and the complexity and the risk level of the calls that our deputies are handling, it's not enough," he said.

When it comes to road patrol, the sheriff's office serves about 90,000 people in unincorporated Douglas County.

"That is areas outside of the city of Omaha and Douglas County. If that were a city, that would be the third largest city in Nebraska," said Hanson.

And the area continues to grow with new development popping up. It is something Hanson sees challenges with.

"We are seeing almost on a daily basis, mental health challenges. We just had a deputy shot at not too long ago," he said.

Hanson said in that particular case "The deputy who was recently shot at near 188th and Blondo had to wait 10 minutes for his back-up. That's too long."

The sheriff's office is budgeted to have 148 deputies.

"Because of the challenges that everybody is facing with recruitment and retention, it is hard to hit that maximum number," said Hanson.

Currently, there are seven openings. The department is looking to hire both new deputies but also lateral officers.

"Lateral recruits not only can be deployed into the field quicker, to give services that we need, they are more experienced. And of course, we also need new hire deputies," said Hanson.

Hanson's recruiting department is currently using social media as well as looking both in the state and out-of-state to find recruits.

"If we can attain that maximum 148 deputy number, that will give us the ability to grow our road patrol to the level that we need," he said.

For more information about positions sheriff's office, visit the department's website.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.