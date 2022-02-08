Rural Nebraska communities receive $28M in development grants

MORRILL, Neb. (KMTV) — Rural communities and smaller law enforcement agencies are getting a boost thanks to federal money.

Nebraska communities got more than $28 million in January.

Nebraska's state office of the U.S. Department of Agriculture featured a few of the recipients of the money. Janine Schmidt, clerk and treasurer for the Village of Morrill, talked about how USDA rural development grants have made an impact on the community.

It received $300,000 to purchase a police vehicle, a fire pumper truck, and a dump truck.

"This money has been both life-saving and life-changing. Without these funds, we'd be relying on a county sheriff whose resources are spread out 750 miles across the county or nearby communities for fire and rescue protection," said Schmidt.

USDA Rural Development State Director Kate Bolz encourages more communities to apply for rural development grants.

For more information on Nebraska's resources and programs through USDA Rural Development, click here.

