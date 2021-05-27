Ryan Larsen disappearance leads to increased interest in tracking bracelets

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a news release from the La Vista Police Department, the search for missing 11-year-old Ryan Larsen has motivated more people to request Project Lifesaver bracelets, which allow people wearing them to be tracked should they disappear.

More than 13 families who have children with autism have reached out to the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office about the life-saving tech.

If you’re interested in getting a Lifesaver bracelet, visit https://www.sarpy.gov/396/Project-Lifesaver for more information.

Sarpy County began utilizing the Project Lifesaver program in 2008 Sarpy County when then-Sheriff Jeff Davis’s mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

