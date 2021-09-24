Ryan Larsen disappearance to be examined in national spotlight

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to the Discovery Channel, the disappearance of Ryan Larsen will be featured in a segment next week on “In Pursuit with John Walsh.”

The episode will air Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. on Investigation Discovery.

Larsen is 12 years old and has autism and went missing on May 17 from La Vista.

If seen, you should keep your distance and call the police.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Search continues for Ryan Larsen

New clue emerges in Ryan Larsen case

La Vista community celebrates Ryan Larsen’s 12th birthday as search continues

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.