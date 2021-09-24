Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Ryan Larsen disappearance to be examined in national spotlight

items.[0].image.alt
Investigation Discovery
thumbnail_Ryan Larsen In Pursuit with John Walsh Missing Children.png
Posted at 3:29 PM, Sep 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-24 16:29:32-04

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to the Discovery Channel, the disappearance of Ryan Larsen will be featured in a segment next week on “In Pursuit with John Walsh.”

The episode will air Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. on Investigation Discovery.

Larsen is 12 years old and has autism and went missing on May 17 from La Vista.

If seen, you should keep your distance and call the police.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Search continues for Ryan Larsen
New clue emerges in Ryan Larsen case
La Vista community celebrates Ryan Larsen’s 12th birthday as search continues

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018