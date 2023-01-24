Ryan Larsen's mother files petition for him to be declared dead, intends to sue school system

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Tammi Larsen, the mother of Ryan Larsen, who was 12 when he disappeared in 2021, has filed court documents to have Ryan officially declared dead.

In the petition, which was filed in Sarpy County Court on Jan. 10, Tammi Larsen also states her intention to make a legal claim against La Vista Elementary School and Papillion La Vista Public Schools.

Through her legal counsel, Tammi Larsen outlines the reasons she believes her son should be declared dead. It reads, in part, "Despite numerous searches and attempts to locate Ryan Larsen, his body has not been found."

The petition also offers insight into why she may pursue a lawsuit against the school district: "No immediate action was taken to prevent him from exiting the school doors. Nor was any immediate action taken to retrieve him from outside the school building. Ryan Larsen has not been seen since that time."

A hearing is set for Feb. 21 in Sarpy County.

PETITION

